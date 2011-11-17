MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian rupee should remain under pressure on Thursday on expectations of further weakness in domestic shares and more foreign fund withdrawals. Demand for dollars from oil refiners will also weigh.

* At 0240 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan was down 0.4 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore was down 1.1 percent, suggesting a weak start to the local market.

* Traders expect the rupee to open around 50.90 per dollar, and move in a 50.75 to 51 range. It had closed down 0.15 percent on Wednesday at 50.7350/7450 after slipping to 50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009 -- during trade.

* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover import commitments around current levels, further pressuring the rupee.

* The euro hit five-week lows versus both the dollar and the yen on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

* The euro was trading at $1.3465, little changd from $1.3467 when the rupee closed on Wednesday, while the index of the dollar index was at 78.279 points from 78.222 points. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)