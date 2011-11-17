MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian rupee was largely
steady on Thursday as corporate dollar sales helped offset the
initial fall in the local unit due to the weaker start to
domestic shares.
* At 9:25 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 50.72/73 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of
50.7350/7450. On Wednesday, it had dropped to 50.96--its weakest
since March 31, 2009.
* The rupee has moved in a 50.70 to 50.8650 band so far in
the session on Thursday.
* Shares were see-sawing in early trade after the
corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer to
investors.
* Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars
in the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover
import commitments around current levels, which could pressure
the rupee down in later trade.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)