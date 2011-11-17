* Corporates seen selling dlrs around 50.85 - traders
* Rupee to move in 50.60 to 50.85 band during day
* Cbank: not willing to use reserves aggressively to prevent
rupee fall
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 17 The Indian rupee was
stronger on Thursday aided by corporate
dollar selling, which helped overcome the initial
losses due to negative local shares.
At 11:10 a.m., (0540 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 50.6700/6725 per dollar, marginally stronger
than Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450, when it had dropped to
50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009.
The rupee has moved in a 50.65 to 50.8650 band so far in the
session.
"Market is broadly looking at the euro movements to have an
idea about risk appetite globally. There was also some corporate
dollar selling in the morning which helped the rupee recover,"
said Hari Chandramgathan, a foreign exchange dealer with Federal
Bank.
"I expect a range of 50.60-50.85 for the day".
Indian shares fell 0.2 percent in early trade, led by losses
in Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro,
after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer
to investors.
Traders said oil refiners, the largest buyers of dollars in
the domestic currency market, would likely step in to cover
import commitments around current levels, which could pressure
the rupee downwards in later trade.
India's central bank will be careful about using foreign
exchange reserves excessively to protect depreciation of the
rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of
India, told CNBC TV channel on Thursday.
The euro hit five-week lows versus both the dollar and the
yen on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across Europe,
sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more
forcefully in markets.
The euro was trading at $1.3479, from $1.3467 when
the rupee closed on Wednesday, while the index of the dollar
index was at 78.197 points from 78.222 points.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 29
points from 30.25 on Tuesday, the three-month was at
72.75 points from 74.50 and the one-year was at 187.25
points from 183.75.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.02, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
50.7650, with the total volume at $977 million.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat and Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)