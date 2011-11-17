MUMBAI Nov 17 The Indian rupee gave up all early gains in afternoon trade on Thursday as local shares trickled lower, the euro pulled back from the day's high and demand for dollars emerged from oil importers.

* At 3:00 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 50.87/88 per dollar after rising to 50.64 in early trades. The unit had ended 0.15 percent weaker at 50.7350/7450 on Wednesday when it had dropped to 50.96 -- its weakest since March 31, 2009.

* Traders said spot rupee rate had not yet found much solace in the government's decision to raise ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporates bonds by $5 billion each earlier in the day.

* The euro was at $1.3467 after touching a high of $1.3517 earlier in the day. It had been at $1.3467 at end of rupee trade on Wednesday. The index of the dollar index was at 78.221 points from 78.222 points.

* India's main share index was down 1.7 percent as slowing economic growth and high interest rates kept mood guarded.

* Oil is India's biggest import item and oil refiners are the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.

* India's central bank will be careful about using foreign exchange reserves excessively to protect depreciation of the rupee, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, told CNBC TV channel on Thursday. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)