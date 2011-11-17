* Local shares shed 1.9 pct, their lowest close in 6 weeks
* Euro falls after 10-yr Spanish yield soars at auction
* Rupee may decline past 51/dlr - HDFC Bank
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Nov 17 The Indian rupee reversed
all early gains to end weaker on Thursday as domestic equities
tumbled and as the euro fell on fears of a deepening euro zone
crisis and the risk it poses to global economic growth.
Dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest purchasers of
the greenback in the domestic forex market, negated comfort from
corporate dollar selling seen earlier and added to pressure on
the rupee, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee ended at
50.9050/9150 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker from Wednesday's
close of 50.7350/7450.
During the day, the rupee moved in a 50.6400-50.9275 band,
inching close to 50.9600 -- the unit's weakest level since March
31, 2009 hit in the previous session.
"News of widening spreads in Europe pushed euro and stocks
lower. The rupee followed this," said Ashtosh Raina, head of
foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"By the way in which the market is currently moving, the 51-
rupee mark looks just a whisker away."
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said euro zone's
debt crisis was beginning to hit the real economy and urged
vigilance to prevent contagion from infecting banks and
insurance firms.
The euro fell against the dollar after Spain's
borrowing costs jumped to 14-year peaks at an auction of 10-year
debt.
Traders said spot rupee rate did not find much comfort in
the government's decision to raise ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporates bonds by
$5 billion each earlier in the day.
Foreign portfolio investors have bought local equities worth
about $663 million so far this year, sharply down from $29
billion they invested in 2010, data from the Securities and
Exchange Board of India, the capital markets regulator, showed.
Hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like some of its
peers in Asia, would intervene aggressively in the foreign
exchange market to shore up the rupee were tempered after
comments by a deputy central banker.
Subir Gokarn said the RBI will be careful about using
foreign exchange reserves aggressively to protect depreciation
of the rupee, since the reserves were to an extent, a cushion
against external liabilities.
So far in 2011, the rupee has declined 12.14 percent and is
the worst performer among its Asian peers.
Indian shares shed 1.9 percent on Thursday to post
their lowest close in six weeks, as investors cut their exposure
to risky assets amid concerns about the impact of high interest
rates and slowing economic growth on corporate earnings.
The euro was at $1.3485 at end of rupee trade, down
from the day's high of $1.3517, but higher from $1.3467 on
Wednesday. The index of the dollar index was at 78.166
points from 78.222 points previously.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 29
points from 30.25 on Tuesday, the three-month was at
72.25 points from 74.50 and the one-year was at 189.75
points from 183.75.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.28, weaker than the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange ended at
51.0225, 51.0175 and 51.0200 respectively. The total volume was
at $4.57 billion.
