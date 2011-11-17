* Local shares shed 1.9 pct, their lowest close in 6 weeks

* Euro falls after 10-yr Spanish yield soars at auction

* Rupee may decline past 51/dlr - HDFC Bank (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Nov 17 The Indian rupee reversed all early gains to end weaker on Thursday as domestic equities tumbled and as the euro fell on fears of a deepening euro zone crisis and the risk it poses to global economic growth.

Dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest purchasers of the greenback in the domestic forex market, negated comfort from corporate dollar selling seen earlier and added to pressure on the rupee, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 50.9050/9150 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker from Wednesday's close of 50.7350/7450.

During the day, the rupee moved in a 50.6400-50.9275 band, inching close to 50.9600 -- the unit's weakest level since March 31, 2009 hit in the previous session.

"News of widening spreads in Europe pushed euro and stocks lower. The rupee followed this," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.

"By the way in which the market is currently moving, the 51- rupee mark looks just a whisker away."

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said euro zone's debt crisis was beginning to hit the real economy and urged vigilance to prevent contagion from infecting banks and insurance firms. The euro fell against the dollar after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to 14-year peaks at an auction of 10-year debt.

Traders said spot rupee rate did not find much comfort in the government's decision to raise ceiling on foreign institutional investment in government and corporates bonds by $5 billion each earlier in the day.

Foreign portfolio investors have bought local equities worth about $663 million so far this year, sharply down from $29 billion they invested in 2010, data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital markets regulator, showed.

Hopes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), like some of its peers in Asia, would intervene aggressively in the foreign exchange market to shore up the rupee were tempered after comments by a deputy central banker.

Subir Gokarn said the RBI will be careful about using foreign exchange reserves aggressively to protect depreciation of the rupee, since the reserves were to an extent, a cushion against external liabilities.

So far in 2011, the rupee has declined 12.14 percent and is the worst performer among its Asian peers.

Indian shares shed 1.9 percent on Thursday to post their lowest close in six weeks, as investors cut their exposure to risky assets amid concerns about the impact of high interest rates and slowing economic growth on corporate earnings.

The euro was at $1.3485 at end of rupee trade, down from the day's high of $1.3517, but higher from $1.3467 on Wednesday. The index of the dollar index was at 78.166 points from 78.222 points previously.

The one-month onshore forward premium was at 29 points from 30.25 on Tuesday, the three-month was at 72.25 points from 74.50 and the one-year was at 189.75 points from 183.75.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 51.28, weaker than the onshore spot rate.

In the currency futures market, the most traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange ended at 51.0225, 51.0175 and 51.0200 respectively. The total volume was at $4.57 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)