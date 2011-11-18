* Falls as low as 51.37/dlr; weakest since March 18, 2009
* Rupee is down 14.6 pct since late July
* Oil payments, falling exports weigh
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Nov 18 The Indian rupee skidded
beyond 51 against the dollar to its lowest in 32 months on
Friday, and was set for its third weekly fall, weighed down by
rising oil import payments and slowing exports and foreign
inflows.
Worsening debt crisis in Europe, which could further roil
the global economy, added to the gloom, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee fell as far as 51.3700, down
0.9 percent on the day, and within sight of its 52.20 record low
reached on March 3, 2009.
"The combination of dollar demand given the worries on
Europe and pressure to meet commitments for oil companies is
hitting the rupee," said a senior foreign exchange dealer at a
large private-sector bank.
India imports more than three-fourth of the oil it consumers
and refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the market.
"If the rupee breaches the support level of 51.35 then it
could move to 51.50," he said.
By 11:54 a.m. (0624 GMT), the rupee was trading at
51.34/35, compared with its previous close of 50.9050/9150.
At the day's low, it has lost 14.6 percent from its 2011
high in July, making it the worst performer among major Asian
currencies this year.
Falling shares and sluggish foreign portfolio investments
have also weighed on the rupee. The benchmark BSE index
was trading down more than 1 percent, taking losses in the year
to date to almost a fifth.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.65, indicating a short-term bearish
trend for the onshore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward premium was at 24.75
points from 29 points on Thursday, the three-month was
at 57.50 points from 72.25 and the one-year was at
164.75 points from 189.75.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
51.39. The total volume was at $1.99 billion.
Traders were divided over the likelihood of intervention by
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to shore up the currency.
"Even if the RBI comes it is unlikely they will be able to
stop the rupee's decline," said a forex dealer with a foreign
bank.
"The global sentiment is pro-dollar and domestic
macro-economic factors like widening trade deficit, weak
equities are also rupee negative."
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the central bank said on
Thursday, said the RBI would be careful about using foreign
exchange reserves aggressively to protect depreciation of the
rupee.
The central bank had sold $845 million in September, after
following a hands-off approach for nine months, data released
last Friday showed.
The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the euro
was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating
funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening
euro zone debt crisis.
The euro was at $1.3479 from $1.3485 at the end of
rupee trade on Thursday. The index of the dollar index
was at 78.215 points from 78.166 points previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)