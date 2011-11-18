MUMBAI Nov 18 The Indian rupee was weak in afternoon trade on Friday as domestic equities stayed negative, although slight improvement in the euro helped the local currency pullback from the 32-month low touched earlier in the day, traders said.

* At 2:50 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.24/25, weaker versus Thursday's close of 50.9050/9150. The unit had dipped to 51.41, its weakest since March 18, 2009, in early trades.

* The euro was at $1.3528, higher from $1.3485 at the end of rupee trade on Thursday. The index of the dollar index was at 77.932 points from 78.166 points previously.

* World stocks fell on Friday, extending an overnight slide, with renewed pressure on Spanish bonds reflecting fears the euro zone's debt crisis was spiralling out of control. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)