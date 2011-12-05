MUMBAI Dec 5 The Indian rupee was a tad
weaker on Monday as domestic equities were negative, although
comments by a central bank deputy on Saturday on the currency
limited the fall.
* A lacklustre euro too weighed on the rupee, traders said.
* The central bank will use all available tools to stem a
fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates
and will take steps to keep liquidity at comfortable levels,
Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Saturday.
* At 9:30 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.25/26 per dollar from Friday's close of 51.20/21.
* The euro was trading at $1.3417 versus $1.35 at end
of rupee trade on Friday, and the index of the dollar
against six major currencies was at 78.563 points from 78.158
points on Friday.
* India's main share index was down 0.1 percent on
profit taking.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)