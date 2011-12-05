MUMBAI Dec 5 The Indian rupee was a tad weaker on Monday as domestic equities were negative, although comments by a central bank deputy on Saturday on the currency limited the fall.

* A lacklustre euro too weighed on the rupee, traders said.

* The central bank will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates and will take steps to keep liquidity at comfortable levels, Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said on Saturday.

* At 9:30 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.25/26 per dollar from Friday's close of 51.20/21.

* The euro was trading at $1.3417 versus $1.35 at end of rupee trade on Friday, and the index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.563 points from 78.158 points on Friday.

* India's main share index was down 0.1 percent on profit taking. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)