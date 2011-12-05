MUMBAI Dec 5 The Indian rupee was weak in
afternoon trades on Monday weighed by choppy domestic equities,
while a slight improvement in the euro and easing dollar demand
from oil importers helped the local currency move back
marginally from its day's low.
* At 2:02 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.38/39 per dollar after dipping to 51.465 in early trades.
It had ended 0.5 percent stronger at 51.20/21 on Friday.
* The euro edged up in Asia on Monday after Italy's
announcement of austerity measures prompted short-sellers to buy
back the currency, though many market players see more twists
and turns in the lead-up to a European Union summit this week.
* The single currency was trading at $1.3426, up from
day's low of $1.3400. It had been $1.35 at end of forex trade in
India on Friday. The index of the dollar against six
major currencies was at 78.503 points from 78.158 points on
Friday.
* Traders said comments by Subir Gokarn, one of the deputy
governor of the RBI, on Saturday were still supporting the
rupee.
* Gokarn, who oversees monetary policy at the central bank,
had said the bank would use all available tools to stem a fall
in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral
escalates.
* India's main share index was down 0.4 percent
after turning positive briefly.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)