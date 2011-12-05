* Developments in run-up to EU summit key
* Cbank comments also limited rupee downside - traders
* Will be difficult for rupee to weaken beyond 52/dlr - UCO
Bank
(Updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 5 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday, dragged by choppiness in the euro ahead of a key
regional summit this week, although traders said easing dollar
demand from oil importers limited losses in the local currency.
Comments by a top official of the Reserve Bank of India on
Saturday that the bank will use all available tools to stem a
fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates
also capped losses, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 51.41/42
per dollar, 0.4 percent weaker than Friday's close of 51.20/21
and moved in a band of 51.23 to 51.4650 during the day.
"It will be difficult for rupee to now move beyond 52 per
dollar unless there is a very big negative trigger since the RBI
has made its stance on rupee very clear," said Uday Bhatt,
senior manager of dealing at UCO Bank.
India may face its worst financial crisis in decades if it
fails to stem a slide in the rupee, leaving the central bank
with a difficult choice over how to make best use of its limited
reserves to maintain the confidence of foreign investors.
If the central bank is too timid, it risks adding fuel to the
ire of portfolio investors, which India relies on heavily to
cover its imports tab.
The rupee had touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and
has shed 13.05 percent so far this year. It also remains the
worst performing currency among Asian peers.
UCO Bank's Bhatt said all eyes were now on news emerging
from the events leading up to the euro zone summit on Dec. 9 for
further cues.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel meet in Paris on Monday under pressure to align
their positions on centralising control of euro zone budgets to
stem a debt crisis that threatens Europe's currency
union.
The euro was at $1.3433 at end of rupee trade versus
$1.35 on Friday, while the index of the dollar against
six major currencies was at 78.483 points from 78.158 points.
Traders said while the government's decision to put on hold
its plan to open the domestic retail sector to foreign
supermarket chains was disappointing, its impact on the rupee
was muted.
"People were anyway waiting to see some inflows from the
retail sector before taking any large positions. So there was
not much for rupee to react," said a dealer with private-sector
bank.
Recent measures by the RBI on easing norms on overseas
borrowing by firms and increasing the ceiling on interest rates
for deposits by non-resident Indians have kept the outlook on
dollar supply upbeat.
India's main share index ended 0.25 percent lower
on the day after dipping to nearly 1 percent during trade.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.72, indicating a bearish near-term
outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
27.75 points from 28.50 on Friday, the three-month was
at 70 points from 67.25 points, and the one-year premium
was at 211 points, from 198.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
and the United Stock Exchange ended at 51.6275 and on the MCX-SX
they ended at 51.6225. The total volume was at $3.42 billion.
The Indian currency market is closed on Tuesday for a
religious festival.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)