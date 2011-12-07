* Markets' focus on Friday's EU summit for directional cues
* Positive local equities underpin rupee
* Rupee seen in 51.30-51.55/dlr intra-day - traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 7 The Indian rupee
flip-flopped on Wednesday as traders juggled with oil importer
demand for dollars and positive local shares, with hopes of
concrete steps from Friday's European summit to resolve the
region debt crisis also supporting sentiment.
At 11:28 a.m. (0558 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.48/49 per dollar, weaker from Monday's close
of 51.41/42, after dipping to 51.53 in early trade. Indian
markets were shut on Tuesday for a religious holiday.
Most traders expect the rupee to move in a 51.30-51.55 band
during the session.
"Market is optimistic about Europe, but there is caution as
well. So we could see currencies in a tight band," said a
foreign exchange dealer with a large domestic company.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that
the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
Standard & Poor's, which on Monday told 15 euro zone member
nations that it may cut their debt ratings, fired a second shot
less than 24 hours later, threatening on Tuesday to cut the
credit rating of Europe's financial rescue fund.
"Rupee is going to move largely on actual demand-supply
dynamics, with large position building being avoided till some
firm signal from the European Union summit on crisis
resolution," said Naveen Raghuvanshi, an associate
vice-president of forex trading at Development Credit Bank.
"So, the rupee is likely to see some resistance around
51.35."
Traders said the central bank's assurance that it would
prevent the rupee from falling sharply by intervening in the
forex market would also prevent any sharp decline in the local
currency.
The rupee, weighed by a surging oil import bill and widening
trade deficit, had touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and
still remains the worst performing currency among Asian peers so
far this year.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 51.84, indicating a bearish near-term
outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
27.75 points from 27.50 on Monday, the three-month was
at 71 points from 70, and the one-year premium was at
218 points, from 211.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
51.6875. The total volume was at $1.12 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)