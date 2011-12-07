MUMBAI Dec 7 The Indian rupee recovered
intraday losses to nudge higher in afternoon trade on Wednesday
supported by upbeat local shares and hopes that euro zone
economies will take firm steps at Friday's summit to dig the
region's out its debt imbroglio.
* A big rise in the rupee was limited by dollar demand of
local oil refiners, traders said.
* At 2:25 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.38/39 per dollar, stronger from Monday's close of
51.41/42, after dipping to 51.53 in early trade. Indian markets
were shut on Tuesday for a religious holiday.
* Growing optimism that euro zone leaders are on track to
produce a confidence-boosting package of measures to solve the
debt crisis at their weekend summit lifted risk appetite on
Wednesday, with the euro and global equity markets posting
gains.
* The single currency was at $1.3439 after touching a
low of $1.3399. It had been $1.3433 at end of rupee trade on
Monday. The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.348 points from 78.483 previously.
* Traders said the Reserve Bank of India's assurance that it
would prevent the rupee from falling sharply by intervening in
the forex market was also seen prevent any sharp decline in the
local currency.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)