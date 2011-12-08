MUMBAI Dec 8 The Indian rupee should
weaken on Thursday on the back of losses in most regional
shares, which would weigh on domestic stocks and trigger
outflows.
* At 0245 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.9 percent, while the
Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.3 percent
lower suggesting a subdued open to the local market.
* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 51.85
per dollar and move in a range of 51.75 to 52.00. It had ended
at the day's low of 51.715/725 on Wednesdasy, falling 0.6
percent -- its biggest drop since Nov. 21.
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected
European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU
leaders summit.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.459 points, compared with 78.602 points
when the rupee market closed on Wednesday. The euro was
trading at $1.3399 versus $1.3384 previously.
* Traders expect European leaders to push through concrete
steps to deal with the region's festering debt crisis given the
threat of mass credit rating downgrades and pressure from around
the world.
* Announcement of any firm steps at the EU summit is likely
to support riskier assets and currencies like rupee, traders
said.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)