MUMBAI Dec 8 The Indian rupee fell on
Thursday dragged by weak domestic equities, dollar buying from
corporates and lack of cues from the euro on caution before the
European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and EU
summit on Friday.
* At 9:27 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.91/92 per dollar, weaker from 51.715/725 close on
Wednesday and traders expect the rupee to decline to 52 during
the day.
* The euro struggled to make much headway in Asia on
Thursday, continuing to consolidate ahead of an expected
European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut decision and a crucial EU
leaders summit.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.475 points, compared with 78.602 points
when the rupee market closed on Wednesday. The euro was
trading at $1.3395 versus $1.3384 previously.
* India's main share index was down more than 0.5
percent after ending positive on Wednesday.
* Market expects European leaders, despite pessimitic
comments from Germany, to push through concrete steps to deal
with the region's festering debt crisis given the threat of mass
credit rating downgrades and pressure from around the world.
* The Nikkei newpaper reported that Group of 20 nations is
planning to put together a $600 billion lending facility at the
International Monetary Fund to bolster indebted countries in the
euro zone. But IMF, a G20 official and a Japanese government
functionary dismissed the report.
[ID:ID:nL3E7N75M7]
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)