* Caution in euro before ECB rate decision, EU summit weighs
* Cbank comments tempering rupee fall - traders
* Rupee seen in 51.65-51.95/dlr range intraday - traders
(Updates to mid-morning)
MUMBAI, Dec 8 The Indian rupee extended
its drop to the third session on Thursday, dragged by weak
domestic equities amid investor concern over slowing growth and
lacklustre policymaking.
A tepid euro also weighed as caution set in ahead of the
European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and the
EU summit on Friday.
However, some dollar selling by corporates and recent
comments from the central bank on the currency, hinting at
possible action in case of a further sharp decline in the rupee,
helped limit the fall, traders said.
At 11:35 a.m., (0605 GMT) the partially convertible rupee
was at 51.81/82 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's
close of 51.715/725 after dipping to 51.9250 in early trade.
The currency is widely expected to move in a band of 51.65
to 51.95 during the day, with a few dealers expecting it to fall
to 52 per dollar.
"It is not an impossible task for the rupee to return back
to the 52 mark but I think the crucial support around 51.90
should hold for the day," said a senior foreign exchange dealer
with a private bank.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of
India, on Wednesday said the bank does not want the current fall
in the rupee to spiral out of control.
Last Saturday, Gokarn had said the RBI will use all
available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's
downward spiral escalates.
The rupee had touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and
is the worst performer among Asian peers so far this year.
"Market expectations of strong measures from EU summit to
solve the debt crisis have changed following comments from
Germany and so on. Hence, the mood is going to be very cautious
through the day," said Uday Bhatt, senior manager of dealing at
UCO Bank.
The euro consolidated further on doubts about whether
European leaders can agree on a plan to tackle the region's debt
crisis at a summit on Friday.
Optimism was tempered on Wednesday, when a senior German
official told a pre-summit briefing he was "more pessimistic
than last week about reaching an overall deal."
The ECB will announce its rate decision at 1245 GMT and it
is widely expected by economists to cut interest rates.
The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.469 points, compared with 78.602 points
when the rupee market closed on Wednesday. The euro was
trading at $1.3399 versus $1.3384 previously.
India's main share index was down about 2 percent
after ending positive on Wednesday.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.23, below the onshore spot rate and
indicating a bearish near-term outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
28.25 points from 27.75 on Wednesday, the three-month
was at 72 points from 69.50 points, and the one-year premium
was at 209 points from 201.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
52.0550. The total volume was at $1.67 billion.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)