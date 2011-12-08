MUMBAI Dec 8 The Indian rupee recovered
from the day's low in afternoon trades on Thursday aided by
corporate dollar selling while weakness in local equities and
absence of cues from the euro limited the pull-back.
* At 2:42 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 51.76/77 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of
51.715/725 but up from 51.9250 touched in early trade.
* The euro was steady on Thursday as investors waited to see
if the European Central Bank would provide more support to
indebted euro zone countries, a move that could give the common
currency a slight boost.
* Traders said recent statements from top officials from the
Reserve Bank of India suggesting the central bank would take
action in case of a sharp fall in the rupee was also supporting
the rupee.
* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of
India, on Wednesday said the bank does not want the current fall
in the rupee to spiral out of
control.
* The rupee had touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and
is the worst performer among Asian peers so far this year.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)