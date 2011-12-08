MUMBAI Dec 8 The Indian rupee recovered from the day's low in afternoon trades on Thursday aided by corporate dollar selling while weakness in local equities and absence of cues from the euro limited the pull-back.

* At 2:42 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was at 51.76/77 per dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 51.715/725 but up from 51.9250 touched in early trade.

* The euro was steady on Thursday as investors waited to see if the European Central Bank would provide more support to indebted euro zone countries, a move that could give the common currency a slight boost.

* Traders said recent statements from top officials from the Reserve Bank of India suggesting the central bank would take action in case of a sharp fall in the rupee was also supporting the rupee.

* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, on Wednesday said the bank does not want the current fall in the rupee to spiral out of control.

* The rupee had touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and is the worst performer among Asian peers so far this year. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)