* Corporate dollar sales also support rupee
* Sharp fall in domestic equities drags
* Wobbly euro before ECB rate decision, euro zone summit,
weigh
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 8 The Indian rupee reversed
most early losses on Thursday helped by dollar sales by some
state-run banks and corporates, but losses in local shares and a
weak euro limited the rise.
Local equities tumbled 2.3 percent, their biggest slide in
nearly three weeks, on concerns over slowing domestic growth and
stalled reform process.
World stocks eased, and the euro fell before the European
Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and weighed by
uncertainty over whether the euro zone can agree on how to
resolve its debt crisis.
However, expectations of robust dollar inflows in coming
months and comments from the central bank suggesting it would
act to prevent any sharp slide in the rupee was a bulwark for
the currency, traders said.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 51.75/76
per dollar, 0.07 percent weaker from Wednesday's close of
51.715/725, but much stronger than the day's low of 51.9250.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao
said the exchange rate was always on the RBI's radar and the
central bank will intervene only to manage
volatility.
On Wednesday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI,
had said the bank does not want the current fall in the rupee to
spiral out of control. and
"Most of the negative factors have been factored in," said
N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.
"After the strong response at auction of debt limits to
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) last week, inflows worth
at least $5 billion should come in over the next few weeks as
the limits have to be used in 45 days. This is a big, big
comfort for rupee."
On Nov. 30, India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt
limit for FIIs received bids worth $14.1 billion.
"Come January, foreign investors will get fresh investment
allocations for the year and India should be able to get good
portion of these since our growth is still OK compared to many
parts of the world," Venkatesh said, adding, he expects the
rupee to touch 50.8 by the end of January.
Investors toned down their negative view of the rupee,
although the unit still has the highest net long-dollar
positions among major Asian peers, a Reuters poll showed.
The rupee has shed 13.6 percent so far this year and touched
a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22.
The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar after a
senior euro zone source said giving the euro zone's permanent
bailout fund a banking licence was off the table and that a loan
to the IMF would be smaller than anticipated.
The index of the dollar against six major currencies
was at 78.463 points at the end of the rupee trade, compared
with 78.602 points on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.3388
versus $1.3384 previously.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.16, below the onshore spot rate and
indicating a bearish near-term outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
28.50 points from 27.75 on Wednesday, the three-month
was at 73 points from 69.50 points, and the one-year premium
was at 211.50 points from 201.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
and the MCX-SX both ended at 51.9425, while on the United Stock
Exchange they closed at 51.95. The total volume was at $3.97
billion.
