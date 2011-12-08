* Corporate dollar sales also support rupee

* Sharp fall in domestic equities drags

* Wobbly euro before ECB rate decision, euro zone summit, weigh (Updates to close)

By Aditya Phatak

MUMBAI, Dec 8 The Indian rupee reversed most early losses on Thursday helped by dollar sales by some state-run banks and corporates, but losses in local shares and a weak euro limited the rise.

Local equities tumbled 2.3 percent, their biggest slide in nearly three weeks, on concerns over slowing domestic growth and stalled reform process.

World stocks eased, and the euro fell before the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day and weighed by uncertainty over whether the euro zone can agree on how to resolve its debt crisis.

However, expectations of robust dollar inflows in coming months and comments from the central bank suggesting it would act to prevent any sharp slide in the rupee was a bulwark for the currency, traders said.

The partially convertible rupee ended at 51.75/76 per dollar, 0.07 percent weaker from Wednesday's close of 51.715/725, but much stronger than the day's low of 51.9250.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said the exchange rate was always on the RBI's radar and the central bank will intervene only to manage volatility.

On Wednesday, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, had said the bank does not want the current fall in the rupee to spiral out of control. and

"Most of the negative factors have been factored in," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer at IDBI Bank.

"After the strong response at auction of debt limits to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) last week, inflows worth at least $5 billion should come in over the next few weeks as the limits have to be used in 45 days. This is a big, big comfort for rupee."

On Nov. 30, India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for FIIs received bids worth $14.1 billion.

"Come January, foreign investors will get fresh investment allocations for the year and India should be able to get good portion of these since our growth is still OK compared to many parts of the world," Venkatesh said, adding, he expects the rupee to touch 50.8 by the end of January.

Investors toned down their negative view of the rupee, although the unit still has the highest net long-dollar positions among major Asian peers, a Reuters poll showed.

The rupee has shed 13.6 percent so far this year and touched a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22.

The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar after a senior euro zone source said giving the euro zone's permanent bailout fund a banking licence was off the table and that a loan to the IMF would be smaller than anticipated.

The index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.463 points at the end of the rupee trade, compared with 78.602 points on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.3388 versus $1.3384 previously.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 52.16, below the onshore spot rate and indicating a bearish near-term outlook.

The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at 28.50 points from 27.75 on Wednesday, the three-month was at 73 points from 69.50 points, and the one-year premium was at 211.50 points from 201.50.

In the currency futures market, the most traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange and the MCX-SX both ended at 51.9425, while on the United Stock Exchange they closed at 51.95. The total volume was at $3.97 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)