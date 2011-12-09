MUMBAI Dec 9 The Indian rupee is expected to weaken on Friday as fears mounted the euro zone may not be able to announce a concrete plan to tackle its debt crisis at a summit later in the day, pushing most regional equities and the euro lower.

* European Union leaders looked set to adopt a new system of fiscal discipline, but sentiment worsened after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that it would serve as lender of last resort and as Germany rejected a long-term goal of issuing common euro zone bonds.

* At 0244 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 1.2 percent lower, suggesting a shaky outlook for the local market.

* The index of the dollar against six major currencies was at 78.762 points, compared with 78.463 points at the end of the rupee trade on Thursday. The euro was at $1.3353 from $1.3388 previously.

* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.90 per dollar and move in a range of 51.85 to 52.00, and all eyes would be on the central bank for any intervention.

* It had pared most early losses on Thursday and ended 0.07 percent weaker at 51.75/76 after state-run banks sold dollars. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)