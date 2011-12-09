MUMBAI Dec 9 The Indian rupee is expected
to weaken on Friday as fears mounted the euro zone may not be
able to announce a concrete plan to tackle its debt crisis at a
summit later in the day, pushing most regional equities and the
euro lower.
* European Union leaders looked set to adopt a new system of
fiscal discipline, but sentiment worsened after the European
Central Bank dashed hopes that it would serve as lender of last
resort and as Germany rejected a long-term goal of issuing
common euro zone bonds.
* At 0244 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 1.5 percent, while the
Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 1.2 percent
lower, suggesting a shaky outlook for the local market.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.762 points, compared with 78.463 points at
the end of the rupee trade on Thursday. The euro was at
$1.3353 from $1.3388 previously.
* Traders said the rupee should open around 51.90
per dollar and move in a range of 51.85 to 52.00, and all eyes
would be on the central bank for any intervention.
* It had pared most early losses on Thursday and ended 0.07
percent weaker at 51.75/76 after state-run banks sold dollars.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)