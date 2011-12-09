MUMBAI Dec 9 The Indian rupee fell 1
percent on Friday, dragged by the dip in euro and local
equities, on growing concerns that European leaders may not be
able to cobble up a far-reaching plan at summit later in the day
to tackle the region's festering debt crisis.
* At 9:16 a.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.29/30 per dollar, sharply weaker from Thursday's closing
of 51.75/76. The unit had touched a record low of 52.73 rupees
on Nov. 22.
* The euro nursed hefty losses in Asia on Friday ahead of an
all-important EU summit, after the European Central Bank poured
cold water on hopes it will buy up more bonds of debt-laden euro
zone states, a step some deem essential to containing the debt
crisis.
* European Union leaders looked set to adopt a new system of
fiscal discipline, but sentiment worsened after the European
Central Bank dashed hopes that it would serve as lender of last
resort and as Germany rejected a long-term goal of issuing
common euro zone bonds.
* The index of the dollar against six major
currencies was at 78.938 points, compared with 78.463 points at
the end of the rupee trade on Thursday. The euro was at
$1.3318 from $1.3388 previously.
* India's main share index was down 2 percent in
early trade on Friday after diving 2.3 percent in the previous
session.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)