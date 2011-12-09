* Rupee rises broadly on China fund report, reaction to EU
MUMBAI, Dec 9 The Indian rupee recovered
from the day's lows on Friday after European leaders reached a
deal on tighter euro zone budget rules, and on reports that
China's central bank plans to create a new vehicle to manage
investment funds.
But demand for dollars from oil importers continued to drag
on the currency, traders said. India imports more than
three-fourth of its oil requirements and local refiners are the
biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.
The rupee had dipped to its lowest level in more than a week
on scepticism that a deal could be reached on euro zone fiscal
reforms. The partially convertible currency closed at
52.03/04 per dollar, down sharply from its close of 51.75/76 on
Thursday, after dipping to 52.35 in early trade -- a level not
seen since Nov. 30. It traded between 51.98 and 52.35.
"Rupee buying emerged after a deal was reached among
European leaders and on speculation of a new Chinese investment
vehicle," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign exchange trading
at HDFC Bank.
China plans to create a new vehicle to manage $300 billion
of investment funds to improve returns on the world's largest
stockpile of foreign exchange reserves, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
"The future direction of rupee is dependent on how the euro
moves," a dealer with a foreign bank said. "If the euro falters,
then the USD/INR pair may test the 54.00 per dollar level. RBI
intervention remains key in such a scenario."
Traders said the rupee was also dented by concerns about the
economy after the finance ministry cut its economic growth
forecast for the current fiscal year.
In a mid-year economic review presented in parliament, the
government said the economy is now expected to grow around 7.5
percent, sharply lower than the original estimate of 9 percent.
The 30-share BSE index fell 274.78 points to
16,213.46, with 27 of its components in the red. The benchmark
fell as much as 2 percent during the day. The index lost 3.76
percent for the week. [ID: nL3E7N947C]
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said
on Thursday that the rupee was always on the RBI's radar and
that the central bank would intervene only to manage
volatility.
A day earlier, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI,
had said the bank did not want the current fall in the rupee to
spiral out of control. ID:nL4E7N3028]
The rupee hit a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and has shed
more than 14 percent of its value this year to remain the worst
performer among major Asian currencies.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.02, below the onshore spot rate and indicating
a bearish near-term outlook.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
31.00, compared with 28.50 on Thursday, while the three-month
was at 77.25, up from 73, and the one-year premium
was at 226.25, up from 211.50.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
52.25. Total volume was $5.05 billion.
