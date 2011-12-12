* Oct factory output seen shrinking 0.5 pct,data at 0530 GMT
* Dollar demand from oil cos, choppy shares weigh
MUMBAI Dec 12 The Indian rupee fell on
Monday as oil importers bought dollars and shares were choppy
ahead of factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT) that
is expected to show the first contraction in more than two
years.
At 10:25 a.m. (0455 GMT), the partially convertible rupee
was at 52.36/37 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close
of 52.03/04. It is seen moving in a range of 52.00 to 52.40.
"The expectations of a negative industrial production
numbers are keeping the sentiments bearish," said Ashtosh Raina,
head of foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"Persistant bidding by oil companies and choppy local shares
are also seen weighing," he said.
Industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in
October from the same month a year earlier as export growth
slowed, a Reuters poll showed.
Last week, the Times of India newspaper quoted an unnamed
source as saying factory output fell 7 percent in October,
dragged down by a drop in the capital goods sector.
India imports more than three-quarters of its oil
requirements and local refiners are the biggest buyers of
dollars in the domestic currency market.
Traders said the rupee was also dented by concerns about the
economy after the finance ministry last week cut its economic
growth forecast for the current fiscal year to around 7.5
percent, sharply lower than the original estimate of 9 percent.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said last
week the central bank would intervene in the foreign exchange
market only to manage volatility.
The rupee hit a record low of 52.73 on Nov. 22 and has shed
more than 14 percent of its value this year to remain the worst
performer among major Asian currencies.
Indian shares drifted lower after opening higher, ahead of a
weak industrial output data, and as concerns around faltering
growth mounted.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.35, in-line with the onshore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
32.75, compared with 31.00 on Friday, while the three-month
was at 75.25, from 77.25, and the one-year premium
was at 220, lower than 226.25.
In the currency futures market, the most traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were all at
52.49. Total volume was $980 million.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)