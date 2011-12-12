MUMBAI Dec 12 The Indian rupee was weak
in afternoon trade on Monday dragged by soft local shares after
bleak factory output data deepened growth concerns, though
likely dollar sales by some nationalised banks helped rupee
recover some losses, traders said.
* At 2:07 p.m., the partially convertible rupee was
at 52.52/53 per dollar, weaker than Friday's close of 52.03/04,
but stronger from the day's low of 52.66 -- near the record low
of 52.73 touched Nov. 22.
* Traders said any big recovery in the rupee may be hampered
by dollar demand from oil importers, the largest purchasers of
the greenback in local forex market, and a weak euro.
* The euro slipped in Asia on Monday, and was expected to
struggle going into the year-end after the European Union agreed
on deeper economic integration but fell short of a convincing
plan to deal a decisive blow to the region's debt woes.
* India's main share index was down 1.4 percent
after government data showed the country's industrial output in
October contracted 5.1 percent, a much sharper-than-expected
drop.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)