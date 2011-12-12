* Fall to 52.87/dlr is biggest one-day drop in 3 weeks
* Unit may touch 54/dlr in coming sessions - traders
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 12 The Indian rupee dived to
its lowest level ever on Monday as investors sought refuge in
the dollar after factory output data pointed to a further
slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.
Traders said further falls were likely after the partially
convertible rupee fell 1.53 percent to close at
52.84/85 to the dollar, its biggest one-day loss since Nov. 21.
The currency, which hit a record low of 52.87 during the
session, could hit 54 to the dollar within days, traders said.
"I can't see a single positive factor for the rupee except
for support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is also
likely to be limited in the absence of depth of foreign exchange
reserves and already-tight rupee liquidity," said Moses Harding,
head of asset-liablility committee at IndusInd Bank.
"So we could see rupee move to 54 mark pretty soon," said
Harding who also heads market and economic research at IndusInd.
The central bank has said that it will intervene only to
smoothen volatility, and not to target specific levels.
But data released by the RBI earlier in the day showed it
had sold dollars for the second consecutive month in October,
but the unit remains the worst performer among major Asian
currencies this year.
India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $306.844 billion
on Dec. 2, according to the central bank data last Friday. By
comparison, China's reserves stand at about $3.2 trillion.
"Our growth story is going down," said N.S. Venkatesh,
treasurer of IDBI Bank. "Equities are weak and foreign investors
are looking to pull out money. The picture in the euro zone too
is bleak. A combination of this is hitting the currency hard."
"On top of this, oil importers are also driving up the
dollar demand. But I think (monetary authorities) will be able
to hold the rupee near 53," he said.
Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the RBI, said on Dec. 3
the RBI would use all available tools to stem a fall in the
rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalated and would take
steps to keep liquidity at comfortable levels.
Foreign funds have withdrawn a net $147.83 million from
local equities so far this year after investing $29 billion in
2010, according Securities and Exchange Board of India data.
Indian shares slipped 2.12 percent to a two-week low on
Monday after a sharper-than-expected fall in October industrial
output added to concerns about the slowing economy.
Industrial output fell 5.1 percent in October,
far more than the median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in
Reuters poll.. It was the first monthly drop in
more than two years.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.24, indicating more short-term weakness in the
onshore spot rate.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium was at
33.25 points compared with 31.00 on Friday, while the
three-month was at 75 points, down from 77.25. The
one-year premium was at 216.50, down from 226.25.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX, and the United Stock Exchange, ended at
53.0025, 53.0125 and 53.0225, respectively. Total volume was
$5.58 billion.
