MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee is
expected to hit an all-time low for the second day on Tuesday as
rising import bill, slowing domestic growth and concerns about
outflows from the stock market build pressure on the currency.
* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53.00
per dollar and move in a range of 52.70 to 53.20. It had ended
down 1.53 percent on Monday at 52.84/85, after touching a record
low of 52.87.
* The central bank has said that it will intervene only to
smoothen volatility, and not to target specific levels.
* Demand for dollars from oil importers will continue to be
a drag on the currency, traders said. India imports more than
three-quarters of its oil requirements and local refiners are
the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.
* Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near
a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass
euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a
"last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
* At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 1.3 percent, while the
Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.9 percent
lower, indicating a subdued open to the local market.
* India's industrial output fell 5.1 percent in
October, far more than the median forecast for a 0.5 percent
drop in Reuters poll.. It was the first monthly
drop in more than two years.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)