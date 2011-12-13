MUMBAI Dec 13 The Indian rupee is expected to hit an all-time low for the second day on Tuesday as rising import bill, slowing domestic growth and concerns about outflows from the stock market build pressure on the currency.

* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53.00 per dollar and move in a range of 52.70 to 53.20. It had ended down 1.53 percent on Monday at 52.84/85, after touching a record low of 52.87.

* The central bank has said that it will intervene only to smoothen volatility, and not to target specific levels.

* Demand for dollars from oil importers will continue to be a drag on the currency, traders said. India imports more than three-quarters of its oil requirements and local refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market.

* Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a "last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.

* At 0250 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent, while the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.9 percent lower, indicating a subdued open to the local market.

* India's industrial output fell 5.1 percent in October, far more than the median forecast for a 0.5 percent drop in Reuters poll.. It was the first monthly drop in more than two years. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)