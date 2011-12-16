MUMBAI, Dec 16 The Indian rupee is expected to strengthen early on Friday, a day after the central bank intervened to pull the currency off record lows and took steps to curb speculation in the forwards market. * After the market closed on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange market, making it difficult for market players to keep speculative positions open for a long time. * The rupee is expected to open around 53 to the dollar and move in 52.80 to 53.50 range, traders said. It had ended at 53.64/65, after plumbing an all-time low of 54.30. * The RBI is widely expected to hold rates at its mid-quarter policy around noon (0630 GMT) and traders will be watching for comments to support growth and the currency. * The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)