MUMBAI, Dec 16 The Indian rupee is
expected to strengthen early on Friday, a day after the central
bank intervened to pull the currency off record lows and took
steps to curb speculation in the forwards market.
* After the market closed on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of
India reduced trading limits for banks in the foreign exchange
market, making it difficult for market players to keep
speculative positions open for a long time.
* The rupee is expected to open around 53 to the
dollar and move in 52.80 to 53.50 range, traders said. It had
ended at 53.64/65, after plumbing an all-time low of 54.30.
* The RBI is widely expected to hold rates at its
mid-quarter policy around noon (0630 GMT) and traders will be
watching for comments to support growth and the currency.
* The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia
on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after
a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S.
economic data helped revived risk appetite.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)