MUMBAI, Dec 20 The Indian rupee stayed weak in afternoon trade on Tuesday, hurt by dollar demand from domestic oil refiners and a fall in local equities due to slowing growth and worries over the euro zone debt crisis. * At 1:47 p.m. (0817 GMT), the rupee was at 53.04/05 to the dollar after dipping to 53.09 earlier in the day. It had closed 0.3 percent weaker on Monday at 52.88/90. * India imports most of its crude oil requirements, making the local oil refiners biggest purchasers of dollars in the domestic foreign exchange market. * Volumes in the dollar-rupee market, however, remained subdued after the central bank slashed trading limits in the forwards market last week to curb speculation after the currency had ploughed record lows, traders said. * The country's main share index was down more than 0.5 percent, extending losses of the past four sessions. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)