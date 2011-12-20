(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
* Gokarn:will take steps as needed to stabilise FX markets
* Weak local shares, dollar demand from oil cos weigh
* Cbank steps last week hit dlr/rupee trade volumes
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 20 The Indian rupee reversed
all intraday gains to close steady on Tuesday as traders pared
some long-dollar positions after a central bank deputy said more
steps would be taken, if needed, to bring stability to the
domestic forex market.
The rupee closed at 52.87/88 to the dollar, little
changed from Monday's level of 52.88/90, after touching the
day's low of 53.09 earlier.
"Gokarn mentioned the RBI has other weapons in its arsenal
to use in the foreign exchange market, which means the central
bank is willing to take additional steps to arrest the rupee's
fall," said a trader with a foreign bank, indicating a knee-jerk
recovery in the rupee was inevitable.
Last Thursday, the central bank reduced net overnight open
position limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore
up the rupee, which had hit an all-time low of
54.30.
Following the Reserve Bank of India's curbs on
trading, volumes in the dollar-rupee onshore spot market have
fallen sharply from the usual $2 billion to $3 billion, traders
said.
"It has become a completely flow-driven market," said a
senior foreign exchange dealer with a private-sector bank.
"Dollar demand is there as people like importers have no
other option but to buy. But this buying too is on a very
gingerly pace due to worries of more sledgehammer
actions from the RBI," the forex dealer said.
To offset the impact of trading curbs and attract dollar
inflows, the central bank has removed interest rate ceiling on
non-resident external rupee deposits and allowed micro-finance
institutions to raise up to $10 million through external
commercial borrowings.
"Despite the announcement of remedial measures to curb
depreciation, rupee is likely to remain under pressure in the
short-to-medium term due to cyclical, structural, and global
headwinds," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at YES Bank in a
research note.
Rao expects rupee to be around 53 against the dollar at the
end of the current fiscal year, but appreciate to 46 by the end
of calendar year 2012.
Earlier in the day, K.C. Chakrabarty, another deputy
governor of the central bank, said there was no reason for the
rupee to not weaken, given the country's large deficit and other
weak macroeconomic fundamentals.
The offshore non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
indicated further weakness, with the one-month rupee NDFs at
around 53.34.
The one-month onshore forward dollar premium were
at 38.25 points, up from 37.5 on Monday, while the three-month
premium was at 100.5 from 98. The one-year premium
was at 272 from 267.25.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange
ended at 53.0375, and at 53.0425 on both the MCX-SX and the
United Stock Exchange. Total volume was at $3.73 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)