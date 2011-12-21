MUMBAI, Dec 21 The Indian rupee is
expected to nudge higher on Wednesday on hopes the central bank
will take more steps to curb excess volatility in the currency,
which had hit a record low last week.
* Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), said on Tuesday the central bank would use other
measures to bring stability to the foreign exchange market.
* Last Thursday, the RBI reduced net overnight open position
limit of banks to curb excessive volatility and shore up the
rupee, which had hit an all-time trough of 54.30 to the
dollar.
* Gokarn's assurance and firmer global markets will give
confidence to traders and help the rupee, said Ashtosh Raina,
head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.70 and move
in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. It closed little
changed at 52.87/88 on Tuesday.
* Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after upbeat
U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt, with
investors' focus turning to a European Central Bank's tender as
a gauge for euro zone funding strains.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)