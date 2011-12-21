Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India and the
government have taken steps to support the rupee, which has been
hit by slowing economic growth, worsening government finances
and a widening trade deficit.
The rupee slumped to a record low of 54.30 to the dollar
last Thursday, down about a fifth from its year-high in July. It
has since pulled back and was trading at 52.70 around midday on
Wednesday.
Following is a summary of the measures initiated by the RBI
and the government:
MARKET INTERVENTION
The RBI sold dollars and bought rupees in September and
October, according to data from the central bank, which does not
set an official target for the rupee and only steps in to smooth
volatility. Traders said the RBI has intervened multiple times
in the FX market over the past month, including on Dec. 15.
OVERSEAS BORROWING BY MICRO LENDERS
Dec. 19: The RBI allowed microfinance institutions to raise
up to $10 million during a financial year through external
commercial borrowings for permitted end-uses.
DEREGULATION OF INTEREST RATES ON NON-RESIDENT DEPOSITS
Dec. 16: The RBI allowed banks to set interest rates on
non-resident external rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident
accounts to help attract more capital inflows.
CUTS FX TRADING LIMITS
Dec. 15: Reduced the net overnight open position limit of
authorised dealers in the foreign exchange market, lowering the
capacity of market participants to take trading
positions.
OVERSEAS BORROWING RULES FOR COMPANIES EASED
Nov. 23: Raised the ceiling on interest rates that companies
can pay on foreign loans, provided the funds are brought into
India immediately.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT LIMITS IN GOVT, CORPORATE DEBT RAISED
Nov. 17: The government increased the ceiling on foreign
institutional investment in government and corporate debt by $5
billion each.
