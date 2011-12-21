(Adds details)
MUMBAI, Dec 21 The Indian rupee extended
gains in afternoon trade on Wednesday supported by dollars
inflows and gains in the domestic equities on improved global
risk appetite.
* At 2:32 p.m. (0902 GMT), the rupee was at
52.59/60 to the dollar, stronger from Tuesday's close of
52.87/88 and near the day's high of 52.58.
* Traders said comments by a senior government official
indicating the government was looking at all options to attract
foreign capital inflows helped the currency.
* Public statements of top officials from the central bank
on supporting the rupee too have helped the sentiment. Subir
Gokarn, a deputy governor at the RBI, said on Tuesday the
central bank would use other measures to bring stability to the
foreign exchange market.
* India's main share index was up more than 1.7
percent, bolstered by firmer Asian markets, but investors were
wary about sustaining the rise because of sluggish domestic
growth.
* European stocks rallied and the euro was well bid on
Wednesday as investors priced in an improvement in the economic
outlook and looked forward to a big take up by banks of the
European Central Bank's first-ever offer of three-year loans.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)