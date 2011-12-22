MUMBAI, Dec 22 The Indian rupee is
expected to open weaker on Thursday on concerns about a
recession in Europe and continued worries about foreign fund
outflows from the stock market.
* The euro was on the defensive against the dollar in Asia,
having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive
489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would
solve the EU debt crisis.
* The euro package has failed to restore confidence that the
enormous debt problem will go away and local equities are not
fairing well on domestic growth concerns, said Ashtosh Raina,
head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
* Traders, who were watching the Reserve Bank of India for
more actions, said recent measures spelt out by the central bank
to shore up the rupee looked short-lived with slowing growth and
widening trade deficit in Asia's third-largest economy weighing.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.80 to the
dollar and move in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. It
closed 0.7 percent stronger at 52.49/50.
* An Indian official on Wednesday played down worries about
the rupee's recent slide to record lows and said trying to
defend the currency is not worth the risk it would pose to the
country's reserves.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)