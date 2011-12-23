MUMBAI, Dec 23 The Indian rupee is
expected to open higher on Friday on signs of a strengthening in
the U.S. economy, but worries about the euro zone's debt crisis
and domestic growth concerns will cap the gains.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week, bolstering views the
economy was gaining momentum, even though third-quarter growth
was revised down.
* Any signs of improvement in the U.S. economy will
encourage a modest rally in riskier assets, said Ashtosh Raina,
head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
* However, there are concerns the euro zone debt crisis will
intensify and slowing domestic growth is also a worry, he said.
* The euro crept fractionally higher, but remained subdued
amid doubts over how effective this week's European Central Bank
tender of cheap loans will be in easing the financial strain on
troubled euro zone economies.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.60 to the
dollar and move in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. It
ended weaker at 52.72/73 on Thursday.
* Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday the central
bank was monitoring foreign exchange markets hourly and would
step in to contain any sharp volatility.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)