MUMBAI, Dec 23 The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Friday on signs of a strengthening in the U.S. economy, but worries about the euro zone's debt crisis and domestic growth concerns will cap the gains. * The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits hit a 3-1/2 year low last week, bolstering views the economy was gaining momentum, even though third-quarter growth was revised down. * Any signs of improvement in the U.S. economy will encourage a modest rally in riskier assets, said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank. * However, there are concerns the euro zone debt crisis will intensify and slowing domestic growth is also a worry, he said. * The euro crept fractionally higher, but remained subdued amid doubts over how effective this week's European Central Bank tender of cheap loans will be in easing the financial strain on troubled euro zone economies. * The rupee is expected to open at 52.60 to the dollar and move in a 52.50 to 53.00 range, traders said. It ended weaker at 52.72/73 on Thursday. * Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Thursday the central bank was monitoring foreign exchange markets hourly and would step in to contain any sharp volatility. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)