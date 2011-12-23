* Dlr demand from importers, weak local shares hurt
* Volumes low on RBI curbs, year-end caution
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Dec 23 The Indian rupee ended
weaker on Friday, posting its third straight week of losses, as
concerns over slowing growth pushed domestic equities lower and
as importers stepped up dollar buys for month-end payments.
Volumes in the dollar-rupee market were thin, with traders
preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the year end.
Actions taken by the Reserve Bank of India over the last few
days to curb speculation in the currency that hit a record low
of 54.30 to the dollar on Dec. 15 kept trading appetite subdued,
dealers said.
The rupee ended at 52.9600/9675 to the dollar,
weaker compared with Thursday's close of 52.7200/7300. It had
touched a high of 52.6350 in opening trades. The unit has lost
0.5 percent this week.
"RBI moves and the year-end factor have caused volumes to
drop (in dollar-rupee trade)," said a senior foreign exchange
trader at a large private sector bank.
"This situation is likely to continue till the new year
begins. Until then rupee should move in 52 to 53 band," he said.
Although investors slightly increased their bearish bets
against the Indian rupee compared to two weeks ago, a Reuters
poll showed on Friday, many analysts think most
potential negative factors have been taken into account.
"We believe that the depreciation momentum is petering out
and the rupee should find a top around current levels of
52.50-53.50," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank in
a research note on Friday.
Barua added that the RBI's recent steps to curb speculation
have reduced volatility in dollar-rupee market and "the threat"
of further action from the central bank, in case rupee weakened
sharply from current levels, could itself "help to harness" the
currency.
For details on steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and increase inflows, see:
Indian shares ended 0.47 percent lower on Friday, after
gaining for two consecutive sessions, on mounting worries over
economic growth, with stocks expected to stay under selling
pressure next week as well.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.43, suggesting some more short-term weakness
in the onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange ended at
52.9800, 52.9750 and 52.9625 respectively. Total volume was at
$2.74 billion.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)