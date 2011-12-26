MUMBAI, Dec 26 The rupee is expected to open stronger on Monday as signs of an improvement in the U.S. economy should bolster global risk appetite and help capital flows into emerging markets such as India. * However, demand for dollars from oil importers who usually make their payments at the close of each month will keep the rupee's gains limited, traders said. * The rupee is expected to open at 52.75 to the dollar and move in a 52.60 to 53.00 range, traders said. It shed 0.5 percent last week to 52.9600/9675. * Activity is likely to be light because of holidays in the United States, Europe and some Asian markets. Banks may also avoid big positions before they close their books for the quarter. * Asian shares and the euro inched up on Monday as signs of U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading was expected to be subdued with many markets closed for extended Christmas holidays. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)