MUMBAI, Dec 26 The rupee is expected to
open stronger on Monday as signs of an improvement in the U.S.
economy should bolster global risk appetite and help capital
flows into emerging markets such as India.
* However, demand for dollars from oil importers who usually
make their payments at the close of each month will keep the
rupee's gains limited, traders said.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.75 to the
dollar and move in a 52.60 to 53.00 range, traders said. It shed
0.5 percent last week to 52.9600/9675.
* Activity is likely to be light because of holidays in the
United States, Europe and some Asian markets. Banks may also
avoid big positions before they close their books for the
quarter.
* Asian shares and the euro inched up on Monday as signs of
U.S. economic recovery underpinned sentiment, although trading
was expected to be subdued with many markets closed for extended
Christmas holidays.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)