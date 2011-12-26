MUMBAI, Dec 26 Indian rupee firmed in
afternoon trade on Monday, supported by positive domestic
equities, but trading was subdued due to holidays in key
overseas markets and on caution ahead of account books closure
on Dec. 31.
* At 2:35 p.m. (0852 GMT), the rupee was at
52.80/81 to the dollar, 0.3 percent stronger than Friday's close
of 52.9600/9675.
* The rupee has traded in a 52.71-52.93 band so far this
session and most traders do not expect any sharp movements in
the currency given the lack of triggers and low appetite for
position building as the year draws to a close.
* However, some traders cautioned that if domestic oil
companies were forced to step up dollar buying in a thin market
to honour their month-end payments, the rupee could slip towards
the 53-mark.
* A big slide in the rupee may not be seen after recent
statements from policymakers. Last Thursday, the Reserve Bank of
India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao had said that the RBI was
monitoring the foreign exchange markets hourly and would step in
to contain any sharp volatility.
* Japanese and Indian stocks outperformed the rest of Asia
in thin trade on Monday, with sentiment partly lifted by signs
of U.S. economic recovery, although trading was subdued with
many markets closed for Christmas holidays.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)