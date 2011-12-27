MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Indian rupee should
start little changed on Tuesday in the absence of clear
direction from Asian stock markets.
* Bunched-up flows after an extended Christmas holiday in
the United States will set the trend, traders said.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.74 to the
dollar and move in a 52.60 to 53.00 range, traders said. It
ended 0.4 percent stronger at 52.7250/7350 on Monday.
* Asian shares were steady on Tuesday in thin volume as
investors took to the sidelines before U.S. markets reopen later
in the day from a long weekend and data which could offer clues
over growth prospects in the world's largest economy.
