MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Indian rupee should start little changed on Tuesday in the absence of clear direction from Asian stock markets. * Bunched-up flows after an extended Christmas holiday in the United States will set the trend, traders said. * The rupee is expected to open at 52.74 to the dollar and move in a 52.60 to 53.00 range, traders said. It ended 0.4 percent stronger at 52.7250/7350 on Monday. * Asian shares were steady on Tuesday in thin volume as investors took to the sidelines before U.S. markets reopen later in the day from a long weekend and data which could offer clues over growth prospects in the world's largest economy. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)