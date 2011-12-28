MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Indian rupee is
expected to rise early on Wednesday on bunched inflows after the
U.S. markets reopened on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.
* However, oil import payments, weak Asian equities and the
lack of clear direction from overseas currency markets could
weigh on the rupee in later trade.
* The rupee is expected to open at 52.85 to the
dollar and move in a 52.75 to 53.10 range, traders said. It
ended 0.5 percent weaker on Tuesday at 53.015/025.
* At 0237 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific
shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent and
the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.8
percent lower, suggesting a weak start to local shares.
* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the
dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to
keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the
outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)