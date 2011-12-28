MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Indian rupee is expected to rise early on Wednesday on bunched inflows after the U.S. markets reopened on Tuesday after a three-day weekend. * However, oil import payments, weak Asian equities and the lack of clear direction from overseas currency markets could weigh on the rupee in later trade. * The rupee is expected to open at 52.85 to the dollar and move in a 52.75 to 53.10 range, traders said. It ended 0.5 percent weaker on Tuesday at 53.015/025. * At 0237 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent and the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.8 percent lower, suggesting a weak start to local shares. * The euro hovered above an 11-month trough against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)