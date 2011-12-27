* Weak stocks, dollar demand by firms weighs on currency
* Lack of dollar supply after U.S. holiday
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Indian rupee weakened
in thin trading on Tuesday, burdened by a lack of dollar inflows
after the U.S. Christmas holiday and as oil companies and other
importers stepped up demand for dollars to meet month-end
commitments.
The rupee closed at 53.015/53.025 to the dollar,
below Monday's close of 52.7250/7350.
"There were no dollar supplies in the market because of the
U.S. holiday yesterday," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex
trading at HDFC Bank.
Most traders expect the currency to end the year on a quiet
note, given the lack of major scheduled economic events and a
low appetite for position-building.
The waning appetite for Indian equities among global
investors is expected to weigh on the rupee in the next few
weeks, traders said.
Dun and Bradstreet's Senior Economist Arun Singh expects the
rupee to remain under pressure until March, but expects the
currency to firm to 48.5 to the dollar by end of the 2012 as the
Indian economy improves, attracting foreign inflows.
Indian shares fell 0.6 percent, with many investors staying
on the sidelines in the absence of government policy initiatives
Traders said foreign exchange trading volumes have fallen
sharply since the central bank slapped trading limits on market
participants to curb speculation after the rupee slumped a
record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15.
(For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
News that Japan and India were inching closer to a dollar
swap agreement had little impact as traders awaited the deal
announcement and actual fund inflows.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.56, indicating more short-term weakness in the
onshore spot rate.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded around
53.08, with the total volume at $2.8 billion as of 5:15 p.m.
(1145 GMT).
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)