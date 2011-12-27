* Weak stocks, dollar demand by firms weighs on currency * Lack of dollar supply after U.S. holiday (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, Dec 27 The Indian rupee weakened in thin trading on Tuesday, burdened by a lack of dollar inflows after the U.S. Christmas holiday and as oil companies and other importers stepped up demand for dollars to meet month-end commitments. The rupee closed at 53.015/53.025 to the dollar, below Monday's close of 52.7250/7350. "There were no dollar supplies in the market because of the U.S. holiday yesterday," said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank. Most traders expect the currency to end the year on a quiet note, given the lack of major scheduled economic events and a low appetite for position-building. The waning appetite for Indian equities among global investors is expected to weigh on the rupee in the next few weeks, traders said. Dun and Bradstreet's Senior Economist Arun Singh expects the rupee to remain under pressure until March, but expects the currency to firm to 48.5 to the dollar by end of the 2012 as the Indian economy improves, attracting foreign inflows. Indian shares fell 0.6 percent, with many investors staying on the sidelines in the absence of government policy initiatives to spur growth. [ID: nL3E7NR3RB] Traders said foreign exchange trading volumes have fallen sharply since the central bank slapped trading limits on market participants to curb speculation after the rupee slumped a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15. (For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's volatility and increase inflows, see: ) News that Japan and India were inching closer to a dollar swap agreement had little impact as traders awaited the deal announcement and actual fund inflows. One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 53.56, indicating more short-term weakness in the onshore spot rate. In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded around 53.08, with the total volume at $2.8 billion as of 5:15 p.m. (1145 GMT). (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)