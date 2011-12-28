(Adds details)

MUMBAI Dec 28 The Indian rupee fell further in afternoon trade on Wednesday dragged by continuing dollar buying from oil importers and for defence-related payments.

* Negative sentiment in the domestic equities and subdued dollar inflows added to the selling pressure on the rupee, traders said.

* At 2:34 p.m. (0904 GMT), the rupee was at 53.37/38 per dollar, 0.7 percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 53.015/025. Most dealers forecast a range of 53.10 to 53.50 for the unit in rest of the session.

* Fewer participants in the local foreign exchange market as the year draws to a close added to the rupee's woes, dealers said.

* India's main share index was down more than 1 percent led by banking stocks. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)