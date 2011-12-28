(Adds details)
MUMBAI Dec 28 The Indian rupee fell further in afternoon
trade on Wednesday dragged by continuing dollar buying from oil importers and
for defence-related payments.
* Negative sentiment in the domestic equities and subdued dollar inflows
added to the selling pressure on the rupee, traders said.
* At 2:34 p.m. (0904 GMT), the rupee was at 53.37/38 per dollar,
0.7 percent weaker than Tuesday's close of 53.015/025. Most dealers forecast a
range of 53.10 to 53.50 for the unit in rest of the session.
* Fewer participants in the local foreign exchange market as the year draws
to a close added to the rupee's woes, dealers said.
* India's main share index was down more than 1 percent led by
banking stocks.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)