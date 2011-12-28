(Updates with additional quotes)
* Suspected intervention pulls rupee back from 53.30/dlr
* Domestic equities end down 0.9 percent
* Month-end dollar buys from oil companies, defence payouts
* Rupee seen at 52/dlr end of Q1 2012 - BNP Paribas
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 28 The Indian rupee ended off
lows on Wednesday, recovering most losses after suspected
central bank intervention, but global risk aversion meant the
Indian currency would remain under pressure in the near term,
dealers said.
Foreign funds have been pulling out of shaky stocks and oil
refiners who import about three-quarters of India's crude
consumption have been heavy buyers of dollars in recent sessions
to meet month-end obligations.
The rupee closed at 53.07/08 to the dollar, after
touching a low of 53.44 in the day. It was pulled back 0.6
percent from 53.30 levels towards the end of the session after
the suspected intervention. It closed at 53.015/025 on Tuesday.
"Lots of selling from state-run banks was seen at around
53.30 ... it has to be the RBI, no one else would sell like
this," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
In recent sessions RBI has imposed curbs on banks' trading
limits to help rein in speculation on the currency, which hit a
record low of 54.30 on Dec.15, were also keeping volumes low in
the local forex market, they said.
For details of steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India to
curb the rupee's volatility and boost dollar inflows, see:
"It (RBI intervention) seems to have worked so far, but
nobody's jumping to buy the INR, just more cautious shorting
it," said Chin Thio, senior FX strategist, BNP Paribas in
Singapore.
"(Rupee will remain weak for the) same reasons that brought
it here - large current account deficit, worsening fiscal
deficit and capital outflows," Thio said, who sees rupee at 52
to the dollar at the end of first quarter 2012.
Indian shares shed 0.9 percent in thin trade on Wednesday, a
day before monthly derivatives contracts expiry, dragged by a
sell-off in banks, on worries over worsening asset quality and
slowing credit growth.
"Equity outflows is causing problem in a market where
sentiment is already negative," a senior trader with a foreign
bank said.
It is a double whammy for Indian corporates, as besides
foreign fund outflows on risk aversion, they will likely take a
hit on their balance sheets due to the RBI's intervention,
traders said.
"RBI apparently wants a lower closing for the quarter end,"
said Ashtosh Raina, head of forex trading at HDFC Bank.
Traders said oil and defence related dollar buying was
persistent during the day.
Traders said the overall turnover in the dollar-rupee
market has been lower than the usual $2 billion to $3 billion in
recent sessions given banks' reluctance to take bulky positions
ahead of the quarter end.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 52.97.
In the currency futures market, the
most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National
Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded
around 53.50, with the total volume at $3.4 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Rajesh Pandathil)