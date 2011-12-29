MUMBAI, Dec 29 The Indian rupee is expected to open sharply lower on Thursday as concerns about the euro zone economy resurfaced, sending the euro to a one-year low and pushing Asian equities down. * The global risk aversion could trigger outflows from domestic stocks, which are one of the world's worst performers this year. * The rupee should open at around 53.40 to the dollar and move in a 53.30 to 54.00 range, traders said. It hit 53.44 during trade on Wednesday before suspected central bank intervention helped it pull back to 53.07/08 at close, marginally weaker than the day before. * Traders said the central bank would again likely intervene if the rupee fell sharply. * A $15 billion currency swap between India and Japan announced late on Wednesday is likely to provide marginal relief to the rupee, traders said. * The euro weakened about 1 percent against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday, one day before an important auction of long-dated Italian debt, while U.S. stocks slid more than 1 percent on concerns about the economy in early 2012. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)