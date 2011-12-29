MUMBAI, Dec 29 The Indian rupee is
expected to open sharply lower on Thursday as concerns about the
euro zone economy resurfaced, sending the euro to a one-year low
and pushing Asian equities down.
* The global risk aversion could trigger outflows from
domestic stocks, which are one of the world's worst performers
this year.
* The rupee should open at around 53.40 to the
dollar and move in a 53.30 to 54.00 range, traders said. It hit
53.44 during trade on Wednesday before suspected central bank
intervention helped it pull back to 53.07/08 at close,
marginally weaker than the day before.
* Traders said the central bank would again likely intervene
if the rupee fell sharply.
* A $15 billion currency swap between India and Japan
announced late on Wednesday is likely to provide marginal relief
to the rupee, traders said.
* The euro weakened about 1 percent against the dollar and
the yen on Wednesday, one day before an important auction of
long-dated Italian debt, while U.S. stocks slid more than 1
percent on concerns about the economy in early 2012.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)