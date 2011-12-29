* Cbank likely to intervene if rupee continues to fall-traders

* Month-end dollar demand from oil cos eyed

* Rupee likely in 53.25-54.00/dlr band (Adds details, updates to mid-morning)

MUMBAI, Dec 29 The Indian rupee fell 0.7 percent on Thursday driven by fears that investors may choose to pull out funds from emerging markets as concerns over economic health of euro zone resurfaced sending the euro sliding, with traders expecting the central bank to step in if the local unit continued to fall.

Weakness in the domestic equity market too weighed on the rupee with further direction likely to be decided by month-end dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest buyers of the greenback in the local foreign exchange market.

At 10:36 a.m. (0506 GMT), the rupee was at 53.42/43 to the dollar, weaker than Wednesday's close of 53.07/08 with most traders expecting a range of 53.25 to 54.00 for rest of the session.

The currency had hit a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15 following which the central bank had imposed restrictions on banks' trading limits to curb speculation.

The Reserve Bank of India, which has been spotted in the market in recent sessions, could sell dollars in case the rupee fell sharply from current levels, traders said.

The RBI is suspected to have sold dollars around 53.30 on Wednesday which helped the rupee to claw back from its day's low of 53.44.

"The RBI may now look to defend the rupee around 54 even though their actions on Wednesday did not hold for long," said a trader with a private sector bank.

The euro slid to a 10-year low against the yen and the lowest in nearly a year versus the dollar on Thursday, having suffered a sudden drop the previous day as moves were amplified in poor year-end liquidity.

Most traders expect more pain for the rupee due to factors like the yawning fiscal and current account deficit, high inflation and slowing growth.

In such a situation, traders said the $15 billion currency swap between India and Japan, announced late on Wednesday, did not provide much solace.

The government will release the current account balance data for September quarter on Friday. In the June quarter, the deficit had widened to $14.1 billion according to data on Sept. 30.

One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 54.00, indicating more weakness was likely in spot rate in the short-term.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded around 53.76, with the total volume at $537 million. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)