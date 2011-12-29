* Rupee recovers from day's low of 53.51/dlr

* Sensex drops 1.2 pct to lowest close in 9 days

* Euro zone concerns, current account deficit weighs (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

MUMBAI, Dec 29 The Indian rupee ended steady on Thursday, recovering from the day's lows on suspected central bank intervention and dollar-selling by nationalised banks for a second day in a row, but the local unit remains vulnerable in the near term.

Weak local equities and month-end dollar demand from oil importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex market, also weighed on the rupee.

The moves in the rupee were exaggerated amid low volume trade ahead of the quarter closing, traders said.

The rupee closed steady on Thursday at its previous close of 53.07/08 to the dollar, after touching a low of 53.51 to the dollar.

"Again I think intervention has happened as the spot moved down by about 35 paisa in the last 15 minutes of trade," said Hemal Doshi, chief financial strategist at Geojit Comtrade.

Traders said the Reserve Bank of India was seen stepping-in to protect the 53.40-53.50 range.

"We are in the range of 52.70 and 53.50 and things will be clear only after the week-end phenomenon gets over," Doshi said.

In recent sessions, the RBI-imposed curbs on banks' trading limits to help rein in speculation on the currency, which hit a record low of 54.30 on Dec.15 , were also keeping volumes low in the local forex market, traders said.

For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's volatility and boost dollar inflows, see:

The main 30-share BSE index shed 1.17 percent to close at its lowest since Dec. 20.

The euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen and its lowest in more than 15 months versus the dollar on Thursday after high borrowing costs at an Italian bond sale renewed investor concerns about the euro zone crisis.

Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk for the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, and the outlook remains bearish.

Against this backdrop, the $15 billion currency swap between India and Japan, announced late Wednesday, did not provide much solace, traders said.

The government will release the current account balance data for September quarter on Friday. In the June quarter, the deficit had widened to $14.1 billion, data on Sept. 30 showed.

The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts were quoted at 53.06, indicating more weakness was likely in the spot rate in the short-term.

In the currency futures market, the most-traded near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded around 53.60, with the total volume at $1.9 billion. (Editing by Malini Menon)