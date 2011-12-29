* Rupee recovers from day's low of 53.51/dlr
* Sensex drops 1.2 pct to lowest close in 9 days
* Euro zone concerns, current account deficit weighs
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Dec 29 The Indian rupee ended
steady on Thursday, recovering from the day's lows on suspected
central bank intervention and dollar-selling by nationalised
banks for a second day in a row, but the local unit remains
vulnerable in the near term.
Weak local equities and month-end dollar demand from oil
importers, the biggest buyers of dollars in the local forex
market, also weighed on the rupee.
The moves in the rupee were exaggerated amid low volume
trade ahead of the quarter closing, traders said.
The rupee closed steady on Thursday at its previous
close of 53.07/08 to the dollar, after touching a low of 53.51
to the dollar.
"Again I think intervention has happened as the spot moved
down by about 35 paisa in the last 15 minutes of trade," said
Hemal Doshi, chief financial strategist at Geojit Comtrade.
Traders said the Reserve Bank of India was seen stepping-in
to protect the 53.40-53.50 range.
"We are in the range of 52.70 and 53.50 and things will be
clear only after the week-end phenomenon gets over," Doshi said.
In recent sessions, the RBI-imposed curbs on banks' trading
limits to help rein in speculation on the currency, which hit a
record low of 54.30 on Dec.15 , were also keeping
volumes low in the local forex market, traders said.
For details of steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
volatility and boost dollar inflows, see:
The main 30-share BSE index shed 1.17 percent to
close at its lowest since Dec. 20.
The euro fell to a 10-year low against the yen and its
lowest in more than 15 months versus the dollar on Thursday
after high borrowing costs at an Italian bond sale renewed
investor concerns about the euro zone crisis.
Exposure to short-term portfolio flows, a rising oil import
bill and worsening government finances have heightened the risk
for the rupee, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, and
the outlook remains bearish.
Against this backdrop, the $15 billion currency
swap between India and Japan, announced late Wednesday, did not
provide much solace, traders said.
The government will release the current account balance data
for September quarter on Friday. In the June quarter, the
deficit had widened to $14.1 billion, data on Sept. 30
showed.
The one-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.06, indicating more weakness was likely
in the spot rate in the short-term.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange traded around
53.60, with the total volume at $1.9 billion.
(Editing by Malini Menon)