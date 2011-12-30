MUMBAI, Dec 30 The Indian rupee should rise early on Friday after strong U.S. housing data helped ease worries about the global economy and send Asian equities higher and helped the euro cling to gains. * The currency could also be supported by the central bank, which is suspected to have intervened in the past two days to pull it back from early falls. * The rupee is expected to open around 52.90 to the dollar and move in a 52.80 to 53.40 range, traders said. It fell to 53.51 on Thursday before suspected dollar sales by the central bank helped the currency to close steady at 53.07/08. * Some volatility may been seen as market participants, especially foreign funds, square-off positions on the last day of trading in 2011, traders said. * At 0241 GMT, the MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent and the Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were 0.7 percent higher, suggesting a mildly positive start to local shares. * Pending sales of existing U.S. homes surged to a 1-1/2-year high in November and factory activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more than expected in December. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)