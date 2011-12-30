(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say rupee's fall
would be steepest since 2008, not in a decade)
* Importers step up dollar buying
* Traders wary of RBI intervention
* Rupee down 16 pct so far this year
MUMBAI, Dec 30 The Indian rupee slipped on
Friday as importers stepped up buying of dollars, with the
currency set to register its steepest annual fall since 2008.
A lower-than-normal number of market participants on the
last trading day of 2011 also kept up pressure on the rupee,
although traders said the currency could recover a bit if
exporters move to book year-end profits.
Expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will intervene
near closing time to shore-up the currency, as it is suspected
to have done on Wednesday and Thursday, could also keep a check
on the slide during the day, traders said.
At 11:00 a.m. (0530 GMT), the rupee was at 53.20/21
to the dollar, down 0.2 percent from Thursday's close of
53.07/08 with most traders expecting a range of 53.00 to 53.35.
In the previous session, the rupee rebounded from a low of
53.51 on suspected RBI intervention.
"The rupee has already touched record lows and so exporters
may look to cash-in at the year-end, while importers will try to
hedge against further weakness," said a foreign exchange trader
at a state-owned bank. "Therefore, a choppy market will be the
theme of the day."
The rupee is down 16 percent this year. It is also the worst
performer among major Asian peers in 2011.
India's main share index, which is among the worst
performers this year, was up 0.5 percent.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.72, indicating more weakness was likely in the
spot rate in the short-term.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were trading
around 53.53, with the total volume at $633 million.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Ted Kerr)