MUMBAI Dec 30 The Indian rupee was down
on Friday due to dollar demand from oil importers and a few
foreign banks, with a reversal in domestic equities adding to
pressure on the local currency, which is on course for its
steepest annual fall since 2008.
* At 3:07 p.m. (0937 GMT), the rupee was at
53.30/31 to the dollar, down 0.4 percent from Thursday's close
of 53.07/08.
* Traders said any further decline in the rupee was unlikely
to be sharp as most expect the central bank to intervene to
support the local currency. The Reserve Bank of India is
suspected to have sold dollars on Wednesday and Thursday to
shore-up the currency.
* Oil is India's biggest import item and consequently local
refiners are the biggest buyers of dollars in the domestic
currency market.
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)