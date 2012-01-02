MUMBAI Jan 2 The Indian rupee is
expected to start the new year weaker on concerns the
government's worsening fiscal deficit could weigh down the stock
market and trigger foreign fund outflows.
* Traders forecast the rupee to open around
53.20-53.25 to the dollar on Monday and weaken to as much as
53.50. The currency slumped 15.8 percent in 2011, its biggest
fall since 2008, to 53.08/09.
* The central bank, which is suspected to have intervened
last week by selling dollars around 53.30-53.50, is again
expected to step and support the rupee.
* India's fiscal position has been deteriorating as economic
growth slows. On Friday, the central bank said the government
would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion)
through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March.
* The euro shed 3.1 percent against the dollar in 2011, and
traders expect the weakening trend to continue in 2012.
* At 0253 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was down 0.29 percent, while the Nifty India
stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.09 percent.
