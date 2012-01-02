MUMBAI Jan 2 The Indian rupee is expected to start the new year weaker on concerns the government's worsening fiscal deficit could weigh down the stock market and trigger foreign fund outflows.

* Traders forecast the rupee to open around 53.20-53.25 to the dollar on Monday and weaken to as much as 53.50. The currency slumped 15.8 percent in 2011, its biggest fall since 2008, to 53.08/09.

* The central bank, which is suspected to have intervened last week by selling dollars around 53.30-53.50, is again expected to step and support the rupee.

* India's fiscal position has been deteriorating as economic growth slows. On Friday, the central bank said the government would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.53 billion) through bonds in the fiscal year that ends in March.

* The euro shed 3.1 percent against the dollar in 2011, and traders expect the weakening trend to continue in 2012.

* At 0253 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan was down 0.29 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.09 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)