* Rupee down 0.4 pct after falling 15.8 pct in 2011
* RBI could intervene around 53.50/dollar - traders
(Updates to late morning, adds detail)
MUMBAI Jan 2 The Indian rupee, which
slumped 15.8 percent in 2011, fell in light new year trading on
Monday, with many global markets closed for a holiday.
Traders said scattered demand for dollars from oil importers
pushed the rupee to 53.3050/3150 to the dollar by 11:48
a.m. (0618 GMT), 0.4 percent weaker than its previous close of
53.08/09.
The central bank, which is suspected to have intervened by
selling dollars last week, is expected to step in again if the
rupee slips to around 53.50, traders said.
In 2011, the currency posted its biggest annual fall since
2008 as foreign funds pulled out on slowing growth, worsening
current account deficit and an uncertain global economic
outlook.
The government's worsening fiscal deficit could weigh down
the stock market and trigger more foreign fund withdrawals, a
trader at a state-run bank said.
The main stock index was down 0.2 percent after
falling nearly a quarter in 2011.
The Reserve Bank of India said late on Friday the government
would borrow an additional 400 billion rupees ($7.5 billion) in
the current fiscal year ending in March.
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.79 rupees, indicating more weakness was likely
in the short term.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange were around
53.62, with the total volume at $516 million.
Traders said a clearer picture about the outlook would
emerge when the world markets resume after the new year
holidays, especially the euro that is tracked by the rupee.
"The global markets are off today. So not much to read into
the rupee movement," a dealer with a private bank said.
The euro capped off the most tumultuous year in its short
history on Friday, slipping to a 10-year trough below 100 yen
and struggling to hold gains against the dollar, a trend traders
expect to continue in 2012.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)