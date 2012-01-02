* Reversal in local share market helps
* Dollar sales from a few foreign banks support
(Recasts, updates to close)
By Aditya Phatak
MUMBAI, Jan 2 The Indian rupee fell in its
first session of 2012 on demand from oil importers, though
losses were limited by a turnaround in domestic stocks and
dollar-selling by foreign banks.
Volumes were light in the dollar-rupee market as many
investors chose to stay away in the absence of trading in major
overseas markets, which were closed for the new year holiday.
The rupee settled at 53.30/31 to the
dollar, 0.4 percent down from Friday's close of 53.08/09, after
dipping to 53.34 in early trade.
"Nothing much can be read from today's market movement given
the thin volumes and absence of overseas cues," said Vikas
Chittiprolu, a senior foreign exchange with Andhra Bank.
"Real action will return in the rupee when markets the world
over resume normal trading and positions are initiated for the
new year."
Traders said the impact on the rupee of the government's
decision on Sunday to allow foreigners to directly invest in
local equities was muted.
"Though it is a right move in the long-term for supporting
dollar inflows, right now when Indians themselves are not
willing to touch equities expecting foreigners to push money
into the same asset class is a bit tough," said a dealer at a
foreign bank.
The Sensex was among the world's worst-performing
markets in 2011, falling 24.6 percent, as high interest rates
and slowing economic growth dented investor confidence. It ended
0.4 percent stronger on Monday.
While weak macro fundamentals including a widening
current account deficit and high inflation are weighing on the
rupee, traders said any further weakness was likely to be
limited.
"The rupee still looks like it could still weaken to a level
of around 55," said a senior foreign exchange trader with a
large private sector bank.
"But the pace of the fall is unlikely to be sharp as
(speculators) are out of the market and the central bank's
intervention efficiency has improved sharply after the curbs on
trading limits," the trader said.
The central bank announced drastic cuts on banks' trading
limits to curb speculation in the currency market after rupee
hit a record low of 54.30 on Dec. 15. In 2011, the rupee
declined 15.8 percent, its biggest annual fall since 2008.
(For details on steps taken by the RBI to curb the rupee's
One-month offshore non-deliverable forward contracts
were quoted at 53.79 rupees, indicating more weakness was likely
in the short term.
In the currency futures market, the most-traded
near-month dollar-rupee contracts on the National Stock
Exchange, the MCX-SX and the United Stock Exchange all ended
around 53.62, with total volume $1.5 billion.
(Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)