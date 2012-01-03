MUMBAI Jan 3 The Indian rupee should
start stronger on Tuesday, taking cues from firmer Asian stocks
and hopes for capital inflows.
* Traders expect the rupee to open around 53.23 to
the dollar, and move in a 53.10 to 53.30 band. It closed down
0.4 percent on Monday at 53.30/31, extending a 15.8 percent fall
in 2011.
* At 0222 GMT, the MSCI index of Asian stocks ex-Japan
was up 1.3 percent, while the Nifty India stock
futures traded in Singapore were up 0.85 percent,
suggesting a positive start to local shares.
* The government said on Sunday individual foreign investors
would be allowed to directly buy stocks from Jan. 15. It was the
latest step to liberalise Asia's third-largest economy after a
year of big losses in the stock market.
* The euro, which is expected to remain under pressure in
2012 due to Europe's debt crisis, and key U.S. data including a
manufacturing survey on Tuesday and non-farm payroll figures on
Friday will be watched for direction, traders said.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)